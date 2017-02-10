Wimberley man admits to killing wife,...

Wimberley man admits to killing wife, charged with murder

Friday Feb 10

A Wimberley man has been charged with first-degree murder after confessing to authorities that he had killed his wife at their home Thursday evening. Jimmy Lee Rhodes, 68, was booked into the Hays County Jail early Friday and was charged with first degree murder, according to a Hays County Sheriff's Office press release.

