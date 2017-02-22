Veterans stay connected in Wimberley

Veterans stay connected in Wimberley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Free Press

Post members visit Deer Creek's resident veterans on the second Monday of each month to keep them informed of goings on in the veterans arena, assist them in dealing with federal and state veterans agencies and to contribute generally to their welfare and morale. Deer Creek administrators and staff fully support the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wimberley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) Jan '17 Loving mother 29
Rosiedaie (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike 1
Number 5 Hell Awaits (Dec '11) Jul '15 Sarah 2
Satan wants number 5 (Dec '11) Jul '15 Sarah 2
See all Wimberley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wimberley Forum Now

Wimberley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wimberley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wimberley, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC