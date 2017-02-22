Veterans stay connected in Wimberley
Post members visit Deer Creek's resident veterans on the second Monday of each month to keep them informed of goings on in the veterans arena, assist them in dealing with federal and state veterans agencies and to contribute generally to their welfare and morale. Deer Creek administrators and staff fully support the program.
