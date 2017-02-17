Sheriff: Wimberley man confesses to k...

Sheriff: Wimberley man confesses to killing his wife, who called

A Wimberley man confessed to killing his wife earlier this week, hours after she called 911 pleading for help, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office. Christina Anderson, 67, called 911 Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. and said her husband, Jimmy Rhodes, was "out of control" and that she needed help, Hays County officials said in a news release.

