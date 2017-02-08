Lagniappe: Feb. 9, 2017
The Dripping Springs Women's Club will award two $500 college scholarships for female students in May. Applications are due by April 10 and can be found at www.dswomensclub.com or by contacting womenofds@gmail.com. A grand opening celebration for the new baseball and softball complex at Dripping Springs High School will be held Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Players from the Tiger baseball and softball teams will be present, and lead some activities for younger children.
