Lagniappe: Feb. 23, 2017
Hunger STRIKE is an annual bowling tournament benefiting Hays County Food Bank. The event will take place at Sunset Bowling Lanes in San Marcos, TX on Friday, Feb. 24 from 1-4 p.m. See haysfoodbank.org/hunger_strike.aspx for more information.
