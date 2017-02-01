Lagniappe: Feb. 2, 2017

Lagniappe: Feb. 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Free Press

On Jan. 24, the Hays County Commissioners Court placed the unincorporated areas of the county under an immediate burn ban following a report from Fire Marshal Clint Browning. Charcoal, wood and gas grills with lids are exempt from the ban, but burning in "burn barrels" or fire pits is not allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wimberley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Caitlyn sears Jan 17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan 17 Hurt 5
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) Jan 16 Loving mother 29
Review: Crossroads Animal Hospital - Greg Mayna... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Stands Behind Him 23
Rosiedaie (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike 1
Number 5 Hell Awaits (Dec '11) Jul '15 Sarah 2
See all Wimberley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wimberley Forum Now

Wimberley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wimberley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Wimberley, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC