Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, left, and Sky, who she may be with.
Kyle police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager who may be in the area of Austin or Wimberley. Officers say Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, 13, was last seen in her residence in the 4400 block of Mather in Kyle at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
