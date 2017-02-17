Kyle police catch suspect accused of burglarizing several homes
Police have filed multiple burglary charges against Taylor Reid Ramirez, 34, of Wimberley, in connection to the residential burglaries in the Amberwood and Spring Brand neighborhoods. The suspect had been seen driving a red four-door SUV, and police say he was seen in security video walking with a limp.
