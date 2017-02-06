Frenship teacher uses quilts to give students lesson in unity
Saundra Wimberley's first-grade students at Crestview Elementary surrounded and laid down around their "Peace Quilt" last month and smiled for the camera. For 16 years, Wimberley has asked her students to bring a piece of fabric or material to be sewn together to help introduce her students to the idea of community and cooperation.
