Annual expo hits Dripping Springs
Standing next to her show steer, Dripping Springs High senior Grace Baxter, who is a member of the Dripping Springs Future Farmers of America and a duchess in the queen's court, poses for a photo during the 2017 Hays County Livestock Show and Expo. Hundreds of Hays County youth showcased their best livestock, home skills and much more at the show and expo, which was held at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park in Dripping Springs last week.
