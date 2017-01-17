Wimberley Volunteer Fire Department goes through audit.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging racial di Ashley King dropped by the studio to tell us how to work them the right way, and help us stay on track with our fitness commitment. WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Wimberley Volunteer Fire Department is working through a number of suggestions after being audited for the first time in many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.