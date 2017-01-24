Sarah Jarosz Joins 36 Weekends on Sta...

Sarah Jarosz Joins 36 Weekends on Stage at Landmark

Tuesday Jan 24

Two-time Grammy Award nominee Sarah Jarosz joins 36 Weekends on Stage Fabulous Folk lineup when she takes the Jeanne Rimsky stage on Friday, March 17. Tickets go on sale to Friends of Landmark today, Tuesday, January 24 and to the general public on Friday, January 27. A gifted multi-instrumentalist, insightful songwriter, and singular vocalist, Sarah Jarosz has been Americana's fastest rising star from her days as a child prodigy to her critically acclaimed recordings released while attending New England Conservatory of Music. She continues her ascent with her fourth recording Undercurrent, which is nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards for Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Performance.

