Citizens group takes stance on wastew...

Citizens group takes stance on wastewater

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Free Press

Concerns over the method Wimberley city leaders should take to alleviate wastewater woes drove hundreds to the Wimberley Community Center last week to hear what one group feels is the best way to proceed. The Citizens Alliance for Responsible Development held a town hall meeting to voice their support of a plan that would expand the city's wastewater system to 75,000 gallons per day, with the construction of a 500,000-gallon storage tank for reuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wimberley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Caitlyn sears Jan 17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan 17 Hurt 5
News Vickers sentenced to 17 years for murder (Nov '09) Jan 16 Loving mother 29
Review: Crossroads Animal Hospital - Greg Mayna... (Feb '09) Dec 30 Stands Behind Him 23
Rosiedaie (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike 1
Number 5 Hell Awaits (Dec '11) Jul '15 Sarah 2
See all Wimberley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wimberley Forum Now

Wimberley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wimberley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wimberley, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC