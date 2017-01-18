Citizens group takes stance on wastewater

Concerns over the method Wimberley city leaders should take to alleviate wastewater woes drove hundreds to the Wimberley Community Center last week to hear what one group feels is the best way to proceed. The Citizens Alliance for Responsible Development held a town hall meeting to voice their support of a plan that would expand the city's wastewater system to 75,000 gallons per day, with the construction of a 500,000-gallon storage tank for reuse.

