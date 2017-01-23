CAMPO seeks input from blind and visu...

CAMPO seeks input from blind and visually impaired for 2045 plan

Monday Jan 23

When you're trying to plan how people will move around the Austin area in the coming decades, you need to hear from a lot of people, and not just the folks behind the wheel. That's something the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, or CAMPO, is looking to keep in mind for their 2045 plan .

