Folk Alley's 10 Favorite Albums Of 2016
The self-titled album from case/lang/veirs, composed of Neko Case, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, is one of Folk Alley's favorites of 2016. Courtesy of the artist hide caption The self-titled album from case/lang/veirs, composed of Neko Case, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, is one of Folk Alley's favorites of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Wimberley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Review: Crossroads Animal Hospital - Greg Mayna... (Feb '09)
|Dec 30
|Stands Behind Him
|23
|Alex that works at mod pizza
|Dec 17
|Bladt
|1
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec 16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Rosiedaie (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike
|1
|Number 5 Hell Awaits (Dec '11)
|Jul '15
|Sarah
|2
|Satan wants number 5 (Dec '11)
|Jul '15
|Sarah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wimberley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC