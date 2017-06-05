Wilson man charged in death of wife, ...

Wilson man charged in death of wife, father; suspect's car seized at RDU

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WRAL.com

Authorities responding to a welfare check call at about 7:30 p.m. Friday found Michelle Joyner, 36, and Dennis Ray Joyner, 63, dead inside a home in the 4100 block of Evansdale Road. A toddler also inside the home when deputies arrived was unhurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar '17 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar '17 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16) Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC