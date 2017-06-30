Threat of hurricanes all too real to county

By MARK CONE The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center has predicted a high likelihood of between 11 and 17 named Atlantic storms in 2017 with four or five of those becoming hurricanes and anywhere from two to four developing into major hurricanes, making the time to prepare for hurricane season now. Hurricane season officially started June 1, but a named storm system had already developed early this year in April, the season ends on November 30 with Eastern North Carolina's season typically peaking in September or early October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.