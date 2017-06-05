Silver Alert issued for missing woman...

Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WRAL.com

Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Alexis Danielle Artis. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Alexis Danielle Artis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar '17 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar '17 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16) Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC