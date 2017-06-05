Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in ...

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

Around 5:15 a.m., officials responded to an incident near 2421 US-301 Highway S. Motorists had noticed an unresponsive man in the roadway, called 911 and started CPR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seth Banks to run for District Attorney (Aug '13) 1 hr Yep 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar '17 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar '17 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16) Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC