New ministry offers clothing

New ministry offers clothing

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

"I remembered one day getting out of my car and God spoke to me and told me I need to open a second location," Scott said. "I knew I needed to step out on faith and listen to God."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar '17 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar '17 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16) Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC