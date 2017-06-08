Jobless rate rises in area
While North Carolina's unemployment rate continues to decline, the job market continues to struggle throughout Eastern North Carolina, including the Twin Counties. According to the N.C. Justice Center, a left-leaning research and advocacy organization, 20 counties in Eastern North Carolina have unemployment rates at least a full percentage point higher than the state average of 4.3 percent, including Nash and Edgecombe counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC