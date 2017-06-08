Jobless rate rises in area

While North Carolina's unemployment rate continues to decline, the job market continues to struggle throughout Eastern North Carolina, including the Twin Counties. According to the N.C. Justice Center, a left-leaning research and advocacy organization, 20 counties in Eastern North Carolina have unemployment rates at least a full percentage point higher than the state average of 4.3 percent, including Nash and Edgecombe counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.