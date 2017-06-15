College update stresses cooperation
More than a dozen educational and community leaders who are members of the Upper Coastal Plain Learning Council met Tuesday to share updates about colleges and community colleges in a five-county area. The participants represented Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson and Halifax community colleges as well as East Carolina University, N.C. Wesleyan College and Barton College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seth Banks to run for District Attorney (Aug '13)
|Jun 12
|Yep
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC