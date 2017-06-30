Bryant: Tax cuts for wealthy, rural a...

Bryant: Tax cuts for wealthy, rural areas left behind and political retaliation

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Daily Dispatch

If you were serious about supporting working families, then why do you continue giving tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest people in our state? It is the same tired story year after year with Republican budgets: doing as little as possible for North Carolina schools, our teachers and hard-working state workers while maximizing kickbacks for the wealthiest in the state. The budget and this tax plan blow a billion dollar hole in our state.

