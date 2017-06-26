Best of the Triangle 2017 Voting Results - Local Color
Best of the Triangle 2017 - Local Color Best Charitable Group TROSA 1820 James Street, Durham trosainc.org Finalists: Planned Parenthood, Durham Rescue Mission, LGBT Center of Raleigh Best-Kept Secret Funny Girl Farm 504 Erwin Road, Durham funnygirlfarm.wixsite.com/funnygirlfarm Finalists: Cedar Creek Gallery, Emerald Doulas, LLC, Triangle Rowing Club Best Local Activist Group Moral Monday Finalists: Equality NC, N.C. NAACP, Women's Theatre Festival Best Local Columnist Barry Saunders Finalists: Andrea Weigl, Victoria Bouloubasis, Kirk Ross Best Local Crank Frank Stasio Finalists: Ross Grady, Zack Medford, Andy Little INDY - o Guys, come on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seth Banks to run for District Attorney (Aug '13)
|Jun 12
|Yep
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC