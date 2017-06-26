Best of the Triangle 2017 Voting Resu...

Best of the Triangle 2017 Voting Results - Local Color

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Independent Weekly

Best of the Triangle 2017 - Local Color Best Charitable Group TROSA 1820 James Street, Durham trosainc.org Finalists: Planned Parenthood, Durham Rescue Mission, LGBT Center of Raleigh Best-Kept Secret Funny Girl Farm 504 Erwin Road, Durham funnygirlfarm.wixsite.com/funnygirlfarm Finalists: Cedar Creek Gallery, Emerald Doulas, LLC, Triangle Rowing Club Best Local Activist Group Moral Monday Finalists: Equality NC, N.C. NAACP, Women's Theatre Festival Best Local Columnist Barry Saunders Finalists: Andrea Weigl, Victoria Bouloubasis, Kirk Ross Best Local Crank Frank Stasio Finalists: Ross Grady, Zack Medford, Andy Little INDY - o Guys, come on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seth Banks to run for District Attorney (Aug '13) Jun 12 Yep 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar '17 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar '17 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16) Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,910 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC