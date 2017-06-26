Best of the Triangle 2017 Voting Results - Local Color

Best of the Triangle 2017 - Local Color Best Charitable Group TROSA 1820 James Street, Durham trosainc.org Finalists: Planned Parenthood, Durham Rescue Mission, LGBT Center of Raleigh Best-Kept Secret Funny Girl Farm 504 Erwin Road, Durham funnygirlfarm.wixsite.com/funnygirlfarm Finalists: Cedar Creek Gallery, Emerald Doulas, LLC, Triangle Rowing Club Best Local Activist Group Moral Monday Finalists: Equality NC, N.C. NAACP, Women's Theatre Festival Best Local Columnist Barry Saunders Finalists: Andrea Weigl, Victoria Bouloubasis, Kirk Ross Best Local Crank Frank Stasio Finalists: Ross Grady, Zack Medford, Andy Little INDY - o Guys, come on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.