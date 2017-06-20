Airport hangars in limbo

Airport hangars in limbo

Cost projections show it would take $1 million to build 10 small T hangars at the airport, according to information provided by Nash County Board Chairman Robbie Davis during Monday's commissioners workshop meeting. "It will not be feasible for the county to construct these T hangars without some type of grant funds to help with the cost," Davis said.

