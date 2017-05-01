Tryon Palace has exciting lineup of m...

Tryon Palace has exciting lineup of music, history, art slated for May

Tryon Palace has a brisk and diverse month of programming planned in May dealing with topics ranging from civil rights and the Civil War to the present day military, Palace gardens, symphony music education for children and concert performances. The Sallie B. Howard School for the Arts and Education in Wilson has two free upcoming shows in New Bern and Raleigh.

