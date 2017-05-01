Tryon Palace has exciting lineup of music, history, art slated for May
Tryon Palace has a brisk and diverse month of programming planned in May dealing with topics ranging from civil rights and the Civil War to the present day military, Palace gardens, symphony music education for children and concert performances. The Sallie B. Howard School for the Arts and Education in Wilson has two free upcoming shows in New Bern and Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f...
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
|Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09)
|Jun '16
|rodneyH
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC