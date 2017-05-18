May 18, 2017 People You Know
Two Nash County students were among the nine new members recently welcomed into the Carolina Gamma Chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society during the spring induction ceremony at Barton College in Wilson. Tyler Dew of Spring Hope, a mass communications major, and Mollie Murphy of Castalia, a major in business administration, had a minimum grade point average of 3.65 in this year's class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC