May 18, 2017 People You Know

Two Nash County students were among the nine new members recently welcomed into the Carolina Gamma Chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society during the spring induction ceremony at Barton College in Wilson. Tyler Dew of Spring Hope, a mass communications major, and Mollie Murphy of Castalia, a major in business administration, had a minimum grade point average of 3.65 in this year's class.

