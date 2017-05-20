Grave dedication honors Revolutionary War veteran
C. Keith Wilson, president of the Halifax Resolves Chapter of the N.C. Sons of the American Revolution, led the dedication ceremony for Mr. Battle. William Battle was born about 1758, most likely in Northampton County, the son of William and Mary Battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC