With songs, stories, and a whole lot ...

With songs, stories, and a whole lot of curiosity, David Holt made a life out of North Carolina folk

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Independent Weekly

More precisely, he's bringing these bones back to Alamance County, where his ancestors settled in the early 1700s and opened textile mills. When his great-great grandfather, John Oscar Holt, left North Carolina for Midland, Texas, in 1858, he took the folk instruments with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar '17 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar '17 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... (Nov '16) Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09) Jun '16 rodneyH 13
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC