School board seeks funds for teachers
The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education met with Nash County commissioners on Thursday to present a fiscal wish list that included $361,000 in additional funds to pay for seven teaching positions. Superintendent Dr. Shelton Jefferies said the funds are needed as declining enrollments are decreasing the number of forecasted teaching positions funded by the state by 22.5 teachers.
