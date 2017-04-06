RMA senior awarded Shelton Leadership...

RMA senior awarded Shelton Leadership Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Academy senior Sharpe Newton recently received the prestigious National General Hugh Shelton Leadership Scholarship at N.C. State University for 201721. Sharpe is the son of Buck and Hope Newton of Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar 15 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar 6 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09) Jun '16 rodneyH 13
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC