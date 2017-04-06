RMA senior awarded Shelton Leadership Scholarship
Rocky Mount Academy senior Sharpe Newton recently received the prestigious National General Hugh Shelton Leadership Scholarship at N.C. State University for 201721. Sharpe is the son of Buck and Hope Newton of Wilson.
