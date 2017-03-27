Police: Man killed in Wilson shooting
Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Wilson Police Department responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Street in reference to an unresponsive man in the roadway. According to officials, the victim, identified as 31-year-old Harry Evangelist Beecher, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
