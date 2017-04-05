Pikeville town board picks rep for en...

Pikeville town board picks rep for energy votes

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Town clerk Lisa Pate was approved by board members Monday night to serve as an alternate representative at Duke Energy Progress meetings for the town of Pikeville. Pate became the town clerk in January, and she will represent the town at the energy meetings in Wilson once every other month if town administrator Michael Hunt is unavailable to attend.

