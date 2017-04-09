New bill offers class size options

As Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools works to craft a workable budget in the midst of looming economic challenges, the chairwoman of the Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education is supporting a new piece of legislation introduced in the N.C. General Assembly by a former member of the school board. Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education Chairwoman Wendy Wilson recently urged her fellow school board members to consider giving formal support to a new N.C. Senate bill crafted by N.C. Sen. Rick Horner, R-Wilson, that was filed on March 30. Horner served on the Nash-Rocky Mount school board for 14 years.

