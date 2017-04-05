Nashville extends concert series

Nashville extends concert series

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Nashville Town Council approved an extension of the town's inaugural Creekside Music Festival at its monthly meeting Tuesday. Parks and Recreation Director Marguerite Bishop said in a recent interview that corporate funding was being considered for the new dates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Mar 15 Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar 6 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Mar '17 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09) Jun '16 rodneyH 13
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC