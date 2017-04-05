Nashville extends concert series
The Nashville Town Council approved an extension of the town's inaugural Creekside Music Festival at its monthly meeting Tuesday. Parks and Recreation Director Marguerite Bishop said in a recent interview that corporate funding was being considered for the new dates.
