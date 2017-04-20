Lawmaker to offer update of legislati...

Lawmaker to offer update of legislative issues

N.C. Sen. Rick Horner, R-Wilson, will answer questions from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Warner meeting room. The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters Twin Counties.

