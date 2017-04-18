Honoring those who served: Vietnam veterans recognized on conflict's 50th anniversary
"When we came back home, we were looked down on bad," Ferrell recalls. "When I came through San Francisco, hippies were throwing flowers at me and on me and stuff like that and I was just glad to get on a plane and get back to North Carolina."
