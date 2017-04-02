Council to meet Tuesday
Recommendations from a recently formed stormwater stakeholder committee will be presented to council, along with some of the city's challenges in maintaining the aging infrastructure. Rick Fletcher, Goldsboro public works director, plans to present the recommendations to council during its 5 p.m. work session Tuesday.
