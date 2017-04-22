Concert series kicks off in Nashville
Dozens of people showed up for the festival, which featured music by Wilson-based band Matty Begs. Town Manager Hank Raper said during the town's budget workshop Thursday he hoped at least 200 people would attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar '17
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar '17
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f...
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
|Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09)
|Jun '16
|rodneyH
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC