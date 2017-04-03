Bailey fire substation resulting in lower insurance rates for 196
By DEBBIE DILJAK Nearly 200 property owners in southern Nash County should be receiving a price break on fire insurance rates thanks to the new fire department substation that was completed outside of Bailey last fall. The 4,200-square-foot facility on W. Hornes Church Road opened in early November, cutting response time in that part of the county by about five minutes, according to Bailey Fire Chief Tim Wilson.
