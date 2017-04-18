View from former N.C. textile town: Trumpa s jobs promise will be hard to keep

The youngest of eight kids, Wilson was 16 when he started working at the yarn mill across the street from his family's home in Maiden, a quiet North Carolina town about 37 miles northwest of Charlotte that was once bustling thanks to its cotton mills. Wilson would walk to and from high school, which let out at 2 p.m., then walk the few steps to the factory, where from 3 to 11, he helped assemble woven goods like sheets, towels, T-shirts and police uniforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.