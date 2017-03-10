Telegram staff earns awards

The Rocky Mount Telegram editorial staff received three awards Thursday in the N.C. Press Association's 2016 News, Editorial & Photojournalism Contest and the Telegram advertising staff received four awards in the Best Advertising Contest. Editorial winners were staff writers Lindell John Kay, Amelia Harper and former Life Editor Ross Chandler.

