Tar Heel View: $15 minimum wage wona t help workers overcome skills gap
Low-skilled workers aren't earning enough to provide for themselves and their families. The way we see it, there are two ways to remedy this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula batchelor
|Mar 15
|Fedup
|3
|Candlewood Suites
|Mar 15
|Ijustdontunderstand
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mar 6
|LibsUpay
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Mar 2
|i kn
|2
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f...
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
|Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09)
|Jun '16
|rodneyH
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC