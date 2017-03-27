The third edition of Eyes on Main Street, Wilson Outdoor Photo Festival opens April 8, 2017 in Wilson, N.C. Nash Street, the main street of Wilson, will be transformed into a vibrant gallery of large-scale photographs and for 100 days, 100 photographs will be displayed on 100 storefront windows, spanning six city blocks. Focusing on the theme of "Main Street: a Crossroad of Cultures," the exhibition features the work of 100 photographers from 31 countries with an equal number of men and women.

