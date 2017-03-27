Eyes on Main Street, Wilson Outdoor Photo Festival
The third edition of Eyes on Main Street, Wilson Outdoor Photo Festival opens April 8, 2017 in Wilson, N.C. Nash Street, the main street of Wilson, will be transformed into a vibrant gallery of large-scale photographs and for 100 days, 100 photographs will be displayed on 100 storefront windows, spanning six city blocks. Focusing on the theme of "Main Street: a Crossroad of Cultures," the exhibition features the work of 100 photographers from 31 countries with an equal number of men and women.
