County commissioners seek lawmakers' ...

County commissioners seek lawmakers' support

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Nash County Board of Commissioners wants help from local lawmakers in extending high-speed internet service to under-served rural areas. The topic was the longest discussed at Thursday night's annual Nash County Legislative Dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula batchelor Wed Fedup 3
Candlewood Suites Wed Ijustdontunderstand 4
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar 6 LibsUpay 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Mar 2 i kn 2
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09) Jun '16 rodneyH 13
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Ireland
  3. Health Care
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC