Athletes sought for senior games
The Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation Department will host the 34th annual Down East Senior Games on May 1 to 12. The games are a partnership among five counties: Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax, Northampton and Wilson. "We have senior competitors that come from as far away as Scotland Neck," says Alex Langley, manager of the city's Senior Center.
