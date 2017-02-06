Red Cross seeks volunteers

The division of the American Red Cross serving the Twin Counties is looking for people willing to use their time and talent to change a person's life. The Northeastern N.C. Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting a two-day volunteer open house in the area.

