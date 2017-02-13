Nash offers housing rehab funds

Nash offers housing rehab funds

With the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool-Disaster Recovery program, Nash County can serve homeowners anywhere in the county, including inside all 11 municipalities. The program is only for the rehabilitation of single-family homes that are owner-occupied and were affected by Hurricane Matthew, said Patsy McGhee, the county's grants and intergovernmental relations administrator.

