Nash offers housing rehab funds
With the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool-Disaster Recovery program, Nash County can serve homeowners anywhere in the county, including inside all 11 municipalities. The program is only for the rehabilitation of single-family homes that are owner-occupied and were affected by Hurricane Matthew, said Patsy McGhee, the county's grants and intergovernmental relations administrator.
