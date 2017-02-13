More
The top executive running Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will retire later this year from the state's largest health insurer. Blue Cross trustees board chairman Frank Holding Jr. said Monday the search for a successor to CEO Brad Wilson will consider candidates inside and outside the company.
