DSS board names agencya s new director

Wednesday Feb 1

The five-member DSS board on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Velvet Nixon, of Wilson, to lead the 353-member department. She replaces Becky Morrow, who retired on Dec. 31. Morrow had served as director since April 2002 and had worked in various DSS positions since coming to work for the county in 1982.

