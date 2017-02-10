DSS board names agencya s new director -
The five-member DSS board on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Velvet Nixon, of Wilson, to lead the 353-member department. She replaces Becky Morrow, who retired on Dec. 31. Morrow had served as director since April 2002 and had worked in various DSS positions since coming to work for the county in 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f...
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
|Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09)
|Jun '16
|rodneyH
|13
|Two Middlesex employees held for cyberstalking (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|AIPAC grand dragon
|4
|How can Wilson Memorial hospital have all phone... (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC